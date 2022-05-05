Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

