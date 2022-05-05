HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 4,500 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $39.39 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

