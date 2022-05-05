HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

