HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Shares of HUBS opened at $392.21 on Monday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $343.57 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.70 and a 200-day moving average of $582.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

