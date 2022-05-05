Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.69 ($64.94).

ETR BOSS opened at €52.44 ($55.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.24. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a one year high of €59.98 ($63.14).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

