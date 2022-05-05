Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Samir Deshpande Sells 3,957 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $442.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Humana by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

