Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Samir Deshpande Sells 3,957 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of HUM stock opened at $442.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on HUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Humana by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Humana (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.