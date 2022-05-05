Hunting (LON:HTG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.50). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 313 ($3.91).

HTG stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 345.50 ($4.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £499.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.73.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £32,376.96 ($40,445.92).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

