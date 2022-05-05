Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

HII opened at $222.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day moving average of $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HII shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

