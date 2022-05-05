HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.
HCM stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.
About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
