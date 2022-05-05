HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

HCM stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth $9,228,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

