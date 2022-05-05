HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

