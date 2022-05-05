Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Shares of HY opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

