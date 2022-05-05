Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.55). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

