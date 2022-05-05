iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 283.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

