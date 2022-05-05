IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of IMG opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

