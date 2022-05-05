IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Sell”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$2.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.48.

IMG stock opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

