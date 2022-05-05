IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$2.75 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$4.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.48.

TSE IMG opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.85.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

