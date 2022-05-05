IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.48.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.52 and a 1-year high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

