Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.38. Immatics has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($2.24). Immatics had a negative return on equity of 154.19% and a negative net margin of 260.05%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

