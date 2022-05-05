Immersion (IMMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Immersion by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Immersion by 7,501.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.