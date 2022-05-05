ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 62,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

About ImmuCell (Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.