Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 495.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immunocore by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

