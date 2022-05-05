Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE IMH opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.61. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.