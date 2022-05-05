Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IMH opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.61. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

