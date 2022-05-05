Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
IMO opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $54.15.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
