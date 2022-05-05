Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

IMO opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

