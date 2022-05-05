Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

NASDAQ PI opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,559. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $378,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

