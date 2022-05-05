Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.92.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.
In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
