Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.