indie Semiconductor (INDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. indie Semiconductor has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,655 shares of company stock worth $2,268,945. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

