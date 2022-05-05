Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.66.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$17.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.57 and a 12-month high of C$23.09.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

