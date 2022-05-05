Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$17.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.57 and a 12-month high of C$23.09.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Further Reading
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.