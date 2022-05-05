Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59.

Innospec has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Innospec to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Innospec alerts:

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $99.96 on Thursday. Innospec has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.45.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innospec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Innospec by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Innospec by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.