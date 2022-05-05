InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
IHT opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
