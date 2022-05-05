InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IHT opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

