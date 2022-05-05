Inotiv (NOTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. The business had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Inotiv has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOTV shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inotiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 262,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 90,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inotiv by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inotiv by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

