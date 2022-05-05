Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INO. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,164 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

