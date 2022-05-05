Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NSIT stock opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.36. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 138,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

