InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.39. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 331.88%.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

