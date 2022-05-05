Intellicheck (IDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Intellicheck by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intellicheck by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

IDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

