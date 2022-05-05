Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,807,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,945,308.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,334,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,283,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,300,600.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $1,298,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,291,400.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 552.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

