InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($70.08) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,635 ($70.39).

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 5,196 ($64.91) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,386 ($67.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,078.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,948.86.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

