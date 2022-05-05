Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.