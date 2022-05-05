International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
International Petroleum stock opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$4.46 and a twelve month high of C$13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
