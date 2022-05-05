International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Major Shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown Acquires 131,308 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 131,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,166,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,380,593.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Ltd Famatown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 100,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00.

INSW stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in International Seaways by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

