International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Major Shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Ltd Famatown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Finance Ltd Famatown bought 131,308 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,723,327.92.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.34%.

INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,850 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,335,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.