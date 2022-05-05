International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of THM opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $172.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.51. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
