Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) to announce $33.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.30 million and the highest is $34.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $15.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $213.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $238.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $429.34 million, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $513.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $387,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

