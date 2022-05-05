Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INTZ opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

