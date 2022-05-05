Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTZ opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 17.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTZ shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

