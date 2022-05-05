Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 22.13% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

