Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Investar in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Investar by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.