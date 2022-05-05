Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NantHealth (NH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2022 – NantHealth is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – NantHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

4/27/2022 – NantHealth is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – NantHealth is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – NantHealth is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – NantHealth is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – NantHealth is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – NantHealth is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – NantHealth is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.67. NantHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Get NantHealth Inc alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NantHealth by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.