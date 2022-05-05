Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chegg (CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $25.00.

5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $27.00.

5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $22.00.

5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $18.00.

5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $20.00.

4/12/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

3/31/2022 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHGG opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

Get Chegg Inc alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Chegg by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.