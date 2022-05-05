Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Chegg (CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $25.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $27.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $22.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $18.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $20.00.
- 4/12/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CHGG opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
