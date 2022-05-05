Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM):

4/21/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

4/20/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

4/18/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

4/13/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

4/8/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

3/22/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.28 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.31.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

