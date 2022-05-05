Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. Ameren has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

